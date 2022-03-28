Saweetie Leaves Little to the Imagination With Risqué Look on Oscar Night

Can we get a slow clap for Saweetie?
The 28-year-old rapper stunned in a black cut-out dress when she stepped out to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 viewing party at West Hollywood Park on Sunday, March 27. Featuring diamond shaped holes across the chest, the barely-there number left little to the imagination as Saweetie posed for photos on the red carpet.
And if this outfit looked familiar to fashionistas, that's because the gown was designed by Mônot—the same label which created that eyebrow-raising get-up Kendall Jenner wore to a friend's wedding in November 2021. However, while Kendall wore her hair down with the revealing look back then, Sweetie evoked serious Audrey Hepburn vibes on Oscar night with a large bouffant.
Channeling the iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's star, the "Best Friend" artist capped off her fit with diamond jewelry, including silver chandelier earrings and a large cocktail ring on her gloved hand.
Co-hosted by Elton John's husband, filmmaker David Furnish, and Lady Gaga, the famed gala benefited the music legend's eponymous nonprofit and has been an Oscar night staple for decades. Not only was this year's event event the first in-person bash since the pandemic, but it also celebrated Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th anniversary.
From Saweetie and Demi Lovato to Lea Michele and Kevin McHale, check out the star-studded red carpet below.