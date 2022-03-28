Oscar Officials Confirm Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Altercation Wasn’t Planned

Watch : Aunjanue Ellis on Will Smith's Motivation at Oscars 2022

And the award for most shocking moment goes too…

If you were watching the 2022 Oscars, or are simply a human on the Internet, you already know Will Smith had a heated confrontation with Chris Rock during the awards show. And, if you were wondering, it definitely wasn't planned.

"Someone who works for the Oscars told me that Chris Rock was not interrupted by Will Smith at rehearsals yesterday," Variety's executive editor Ramin Setoodeh tweeted. "It was not supposed to happen. It was real. #Oscars"

While presenting, Chris made a jab about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, saying, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?"

Will then jumped to defend his wife, who suffers from alopecia. On stage, the King Richard star slapped Chris across the face before returning to his seat and shouting, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"

Coming to his own defense, Chris noted "Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke," to which Will shouted back, "Yes, keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"