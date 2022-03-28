Oscar Officials Confirm Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Altercation Wasn’t Planned

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars 2022 ceremony, officials confirmed the moment was not scripted.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 28, 2022 4:10 AMTags
Will SmithJada Pinkett SmithOscarsChris RockCelebrities2022 oscars
Watch: Aunjanue Ellis on Will Smith's Motivation at Oscars 2022

And the award for most shocking moment goes too…

If you were watching the 2022 Oscars, or are simply a human on the Internet, you already know Will Smith had a heated confrontation with Chris Rock during the awards show. And, if you were wondering, it definitely wasn't planned.

"Someone who works for the Oscars told me that Chris Rock was not interrupted by Will Smith at rehearsals yesterday," Variety's executive editor Ramin Setoodeh tweeted. "It was not supposed to happen. It was real. #Oscars"

While presenting, Chris made a jab about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, saying, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?"

Will then jumped to defend his wife, who suffers from alopecia. On stage, the King Richard star slapped Chris across the face before returning to his seat and shouting, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"

Coming to his own defense, Chris noted "Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke," to which Will shouted back, "Yes, keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"

photos
2022 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Seemingly in shock, Chris then noted "That was a greatest night in the history of television."

Later, when Will accepted the trophy for Best Actor, he addressed the altercation.

Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How the Oscars 2022 Audience Reacted to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Jada Pinkett Smith Dig

3

Oscars 2022: Emotional Will Smith Apologizes After Chris Rock Slap

"I want to apologize to the Academy," Will said. "I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees," adding, "Love will make you do crazy things. I'm hoping that the Academy invites me back."

E! News has reached out to The Academy for comment.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How the Oscars 2022 Audience Reacted to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Jada Pinkett Smith Dig

3

Oscars 2022: Emotional Will Smith Apologizes After Chris Rock Slap

4

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

5

See the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Looks

Latest News

Jessica Chastain Gives Heartfelt Speech on Suicide Awareness at Oscars

Oscars 2022: Saweetie Leaves Little to the Imagination at Viewing Bash

Oscar Officials Confirm Will Smith, Chris Rock Feud Wasn’t Planned

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: Save 50% on Peter Thomas Roth & More

Revisiting the Magic That Was Bong Joon-Ho’s 2020 Oscars Night

How Billie Eilish Made History at the 2022 Oscars

Oscars 2022 Winners: The Complete List