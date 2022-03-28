Exclusive

How the 2022 Oscars Audience Really Reacted to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

According to multiple Oscars 2022 audience members, the crowd was "in shock" after Will Smith approached Chris Rock onstage and slapped him on live TV.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 28, 2022 3:34 AMTags
Red CarpetWill SmithAwardsControversyOscarsExclusivesChris RockCelebritiesCeleb Drama
Watch: 2021 Oscars Fashion Round-Up: Regina King, Margot Robbie & More

What just happened?!

That's what viewers of the 2022 Oscars are asking after Will Smith confronted Chris Rock live onstage when the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. According to multiple audience members, the room turned silent after Will appeared to slap Chris inside the Dolby Theatre.

"It seemed like everyone was in shock," one eyewitness shared with E! News. "It felt like no one could believe if it was real or not."

Another audience member provided details about what went down in the next commercial break. According to the eyewitness, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry offered support to Will as he appeared to wipe tears from his eyes.

Lupita Nyong'o, who was sitting inches away from Will when the exchange started, Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also went up to check on the couple. 

"People were coming over to Jada and hugging her," an eyewitness said. "A man came and grabbed Will and somebody hugged him like pep talking him."

photos
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

After the shocking moment, Will stayed in the audience and later earned the award for Best Actor thanks to his performance in King Richard. During his speech, he shared a glimpse into what Denzel told him.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"At your highest moment, that's when the devil comes to you," Will recalled hearing from his fellow nominee before offering an apology. "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees."

"Love will make you do crazy things," he added. "I'm hoping that the Academy invites me back."

Once he walked off the stage, the camera panned to several audience members inside the Dolby Theatre who delivered a standing ovation. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How the Oscars 2022 Audience Reacted to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Jada Pinkett Smith Dig

3

Oscars 2022: Emotional Will Smith Apologizes After Chris Rock Slap

To help provide some closure, 2022 Oscars co-host Amy Schumer received the unexpected task of lightening the mood. 

"I've been getting out of my Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?" she asked the crowd. "There's like a different vibe in here. But probably not. So anyway..." 

If you miss a minute, you miss a lot at the 2022 Oscars. 

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How the Oscars 2022 Audience Reacted to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Jada Pinkett Smith Dig

3

Oscars 2022: Emotional Will Smith Apologizes After Chris Rock Slap

4

Of Course Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Are Kissing at the Oscars

5

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

Latest News

Revisiting the Magic That Was Bong Joon-Ho’s 2020 Oscars Night

How Billie Eilish Made History at the 2022 Oscars

Oscars 2022 Winners: The Complete List

CODA Makes History With Its Best Picture Win at the 2022 Osca

Exclusive

How the Oscars 2022 Audience Reacted to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Oscars 2022: Emotional Will Smith Apologizes After Chris Rock Slap

See All the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks