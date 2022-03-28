Judi Dench Had the Best Reaction to Kim Kardashian's Advice to "Work Harder" at the 2022 Oscars

Watch : Kim Kardashian Found TRUE Happiness With Pete Davidson

We never thought Judi Dench would be taking career advice from Kim Kardashian.

But that's exactly what went down during tonight's 2022 Oscars on March 27 when co-hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes did a hilarious bit handing out gifts to members of the audience.

"You know we didn't want anyone to go home empty handed tonight because we think that you are all winners, even though you are not," Hall said.

Sykes added, "So we got some conciliation prizes, because this is gonna make you feel better."

For one lucky attendee, Hall promised, "I have a movie for somebody special and no one has ever seen this movie. It's a never-been-seen movie. Not even by the director. Now I got a screener of The Last Duel."

"Never been seen!" Sykes cracked of Ben Affleck's 2021 film.

Sykes also handed out a "voter registration form for the state of Texas" that had unfortunately come "pre-shredded" and destroyed.