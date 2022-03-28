Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Comedian Makes Dig at Jada Pinkett Smith

Don't mess with Will Smith.
Chris Rock learned that lesson during the Oscars 2022 ceremony on Sunday, March 27, when the King Richard star—who is nominated in the Best Actor category—confronted him onstage after he had made a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith, who struggles with alopecia. The heated exchange came after Rock, 57, made a reference to Pinkett Smith's shaved head, joking, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?"
As the audience fell silent, Rock quipped, "That was a nice one, okay?"
Smith then marched to the stage and appeared to slap the comedian in the face. When he returned to his seat, the 53-year-old actor screamed at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth."
"Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke," Rock replied, to which Smith yelled at him again: "Yes, keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"
The Saturday Night Live alum then assured Smith that he's "going to," before segueing to the Best Documentary segment. He told the audience, "That was a greatest night in the history of television."
An eyewitness tells E! News that several celebrities—including Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Lupita Nyong'o—went to comfort the couple following the incident. In video captured by The Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg, Smith appeared to wipe something from his eye after speaking guests during a commercial break. He was then approached by Bradley Cooper, who wrapped his arms around Smith as they spoke in the crowd.
This was not the first time Rock cracked a joke about the Smiths at the Oscars. When the Saturday Night Live alum hosted the Academy Awards in 2016, he poked fun at Pinkett Smith for boycotting the ceremony that year due to a lack of diversity, telling the audience during his opening monologue, "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties—I wasn't invited."
At the time, Rock also made a joke about how "it's not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West."
Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with hair loss, sharing in a May 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Talk Talk that it was "terrifying when it first started."
"I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'" she recalled. "It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear...That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it."
Story developing...