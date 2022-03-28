Oscars 2022: The Most Eye-Catching Accessories on the Red Carpet

Forget the designer dresses, it was the dazzling accessories from Niecy Nash, Maddie Ziegler and more that stole the show on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.

It's all in the details.

The 2022 Oscars kicked off from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, marking one of the most glamorous nights in Hollywood.

This year, stars really stepped up their fashion game on the red carpet including Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain, who glittered in an ombré Gucci gown and CODA star Kodi Smit-McPhee, who served up a fun, retro vibe in a baby blue Bottega Veneta suit and Cartier jewels.

But a memorable Oscars ensemble doesn't stop at a fabulous frock or dapper tuxedo. Accessories can take a look to a whole other level. This year, the red carpet saw an array of show-stopping extras, from Rita Morena's unexpected Adrienne Landau feathered headpiece to dazzling diamonds on the likes of Maddie Ziegler, Vanessa Hudgens and Travis Barker. Several stars also added ribbons to their outfits as a way to deliver powerful messages close to their hearts. 

Keep scrolling to see some of the standout accessories at the 2022 Oscars.  

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Niecy Nash's clutch

Giving a shout out to her wife Jessica Betts, the Claws star accessorized her hot pink Monsoori gown with a sparkly clutch by Sophia Webster which read, "Wifey For Lifey."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Troy Kotsur

The CODA star, who later became the first deaf man to win an Oscar, wore a custom RoseBYANDER lapel pin in the shape of the "I Love You" symbol in sign language on his tuxedo.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Zendaya's bracelets

Adding some even more sparkle to her two-piece Valentino look, the Euphoria star added stacks and stacks of Bulgari bracelets.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Garfield's watch

The Best Actor nominee added an OMEGA timepiece to his Saint Laurent look.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Rachel Zegler's necklace

The West Side Story star stunned in a semi-sheer Dior gown, styled with gold chained choker by Tiffany & Co. 

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
H.E.R.'s clutch, shades and jewelry

To make her neon Carolina Herrera look even cooler, the Oscar-winning songwriter added purple shades, a heart print clutch and an extravagant diamond and emerald choker with matching earrings.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Serena Williams' gloves

The tennis pro added black lacey gloves, adorned with oversized cocktails rings, to her romantic Gucci look gown.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kodi Smit-McPhee's jewelry

Added a collection of Cariter jewels to his baby blue Bottega Veneta suit. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Maddie Ziegler's jewelry

The Dance Moms alum added a jaw-dropping collection of Swarovski jewelry to her Giambattista Valli Couture ballgown.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Wesley Snipes' brooch and shades

The White Men Can't Jump star added a flashy brooch and cool shades to his wine-colored Givenchy tux.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe's jewelry

The Belfast actress accessorize her white Louis Vuitton gown with diamond jewels by Van Cleef & Arpels.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Jason Momoa's pocket square

The Games Of Thrones alum added a pocket square of the Ukraine's flag to his in a black and navy tux to show his support for the country 

 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Rita Moreno's headpiece

Along with her Carolina Herrera gown, the 90-year-old film legend rocked a feathered Adrienne Landau hat she told E! News she got in France, because "what the hell."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Timothee Chalamet's necklaces

The Dune star skipped wearing a shirt with his Louis Vuitton look and instead just rocked Cartier jewelry including a panther necklace.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Travis Barker's brooch

The drummer added a diamond brooch to his dark Maison Margiela look.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Diane Warren's handbag

The songwriter rocked a bright green suit along with a beatbox-inspired handbag.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Eva von Bahr's handbag

Nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Dune, the Swedish make-up artist and hair stylist accessorized her Raphael‘s Madonna del Prato adorned dress with a bust sculpture bag.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross' necklace

The presenter added a diamond and pearl choker by Niwaka to her red Carolina Herrera ballgown.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rosie Perez's cape

The Flight Attendant actress' elegant red Christian Siriano had a little something extra thanks to a long dramatic cape detail.

ABC via Getty Images
Simu Liu's watch and chest-piece

The Marvel star added a gold watch and regal chest-piece to his striking red tuxedo.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ariana DuBose's watch and jewelry

The West Side Story star added an Omega timepiece and De Beers jewels to red Valentino pantsuit look.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart's bolo necklace

The Best Actress nominee arrived wearing a custom Chanel black silk suit with short shorts and a white ruffle-collard button-down shirt, accessorized with a bolo-style diamond necklace featuring a fuchsia center stone. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Wilmer Valderrama's pin

The Encanto star styled his green-trimmed navy, velvet tuxedo with a jeweled lapel pin and Omega timepiece.

ABC via Getty Images
Sebastian Yatra's shoes

The Encanto star completed complimented his pink and black Moschino tux with fun matching two-toned oxfords.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Vanessa Hudgens's jewelry

The actress added diamond and emerald earrings with a matching necklace and ring by Bulgari to her sparkling cut-out Michael Kors gown.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rami Malek's pin and shades

The Bohemian Rhapsody star added jeweled lapel pin from Cartier and cool shades to his Prada suit.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Amy Forsyth's shoes

The CODA actress' red strappy Jimmy Choo sandals perfectly matched her reuffled Marchesa gown.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Nicole Kidman's necklace and watch

The Best Actress nominee added a dazzling eagle yellow diamond necklace Harry Winston necklace boasting 33.42 carats and an Omega watch to her Armani Privé peplum gown.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Venus Williams' cuffs

The tennis pro added silver cuff bracelets to her plunging Elie Saab dress.

Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis, Tyler Perry, Diane Warren's ribbons

The stars all wore ribbons on the red carpet in honor of those effected by the military crisis in the Ukraine. 

