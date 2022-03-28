New Lightyear Trailer Has Us Ready to Go to Infinity and Beyond

Watch : Chris Evans Is Hanging Up His Shield as Captain America

We briefly went to infinity and beyond during the 2022 Oscars.

We're, of course, referring to the new trailer for Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, which dropped amid a commercial break for the awards show. The animated film, which is arriving in theaters on June 17, stars Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, an astronaut for Star Command tasked with testing flights in order to help get a group marooned on a planet home. (And, yes, this is the origin story for the Buzz Lightyear action figure we came to love in the Toy Story franchise.)

"A year of work for a four minute flight," Buzz says in the trailer. "Isn't that something?"

But, before Buzz can take off, a green creature tries to pull him away, proving that this is not the space your science teacher taught you. As Buzz and his robotic cat Socks continue on a perilous mission, new enemies emerge, including "a massive robot."