Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and More Stars Bring the Glamour to Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Party

From Demi Lovato to Lady Gaga, plenty of stars rocked Oscar-worthy red carpet looks to Elton John's annual Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday, March 27. Scroll on to see them all!

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 28, 2022 12:58 AMTags
Red CarpetOscarsCelebrities2022 oscars
Watch: Stars Making Oscars History: Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose & More!

Sunday night's alright for the Oscars!

While stars like Kristen Stewart and Timothée Chalamet served up some looks at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, other stars brought the glamour to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood.

Proving that head-turning fashion doesn't need to be restricted to the Oscars red carpet, Demi Lovato stunned in head-to-toe black—complete with dark gloves and winged eyeliner—and Lucy Hale brought a touch of gold in a metallic gown. Meanwhile, Lea Michele and the Real Housewives of Beverly HillsGarcelle Beauvais both opted to go bold in bright colors.

Not one to miss a killer party, Lady Gaga—who pulled a double duty in co-hosting the charity event as well as a presenter at the Oscars ceremony—channeled Old Hollywood in a cream strapless dress and diamond jewelry.

Also co-hosted by Elton John and his husband David Furnish, the annual viewing party has been an Oscar night staple for decades. This year's gala, which is held to raise funds in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, is especially a significant one as it's also a celebration of the organization's 30th anniversary. 

photos
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

"David and I are so grateful to celebrate 30 years of the Foundation and especially grateful to Brandi Carlile and the many fabulous guests supporting us for another magnificent night in West Hollywood Park," Elton said in a statement on his foundation's website. "Our success reflects the passion, commitment, and generosity of our supporters. Together, we are making a difference and bringing light and hope to people living with HIV around the world."

Scroll on to see who made at appearance at the star-studded event!

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Jada Pinkett Smith Dig

2

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

3

Of Course Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Are Kissing at the Oscars

David Buchan/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Lucy Hale
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
David Furnish & Lady Gaga
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Garcelle Beauvais
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Kevin McHale
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Lea Michele
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Emily Hampshire
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Erika Jayne
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Diana Jenkins
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Asher Monroe
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Ed Harris
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Veronica Ferres

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Jada Pinkett Smith Dig

2

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

3

Of Course Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Are Kissing at the Oscars

4

Judi Dench Had the Best Reaction to Advice From Kim Kardashian

5

Pete Davidson Embraces Luxury Streetwear During L.A. Shopping Trip

Latest News

Oscars 2022: Emotional Will Smith Apologizes After Chris Rock Slap

Judi Dench Had the Best Reaction to Advice From Kim Kardashian

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Jada Pinkett Smith Dig

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal React to Amy Schumer Calling Them “Lovers”

Oscars 2022: The Most Eye-Catching Accessories on the Red Carpet

Monterey 5 Are Back: See Zoë Kravitz & Nicole Kidman Reunite at Oscars

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" With Megan Thee Stallion Is an Oscars Hit