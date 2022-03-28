Ariana DeBose's History-Making 2022 Oscars Win Reminds Dreamers There's a "Place for Us"

Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Aunjanue Ellis and Kirsten Dunst were also nominated in the competitive Best Supporting Actress Oscars 2022 category.

Watch: Ariana DeBose - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

Ariana DeBose is making history at the 2022 Oscars.

During the live telecast on March 27, the West Side Story star received the award for Best Supporting Actress. As a result, she is the first Afro Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for acting.

"Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus," she shared while holding back tears inside the Dolby Theatre. "Look into her eyes. You see an openly queer woman of color and Afro Latina who found her life and strength in art. That's what I believe we're here to celebrate."

"To anybody who has ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this," Ariana continued. "There is indeed a place for us."

The speech instantly received a massive round of applause including support from her fellow nominees including Kirsten Dunst and Judi Dench.

photos
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

And while speaking in front of the world, Ariana wanted to remind viewers that anything is possible in the United States of America.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"Now you see why that Anita says I want to be in America, because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true," she said about her character. "And that's really a heartening thing right now."

While Ariana wanted to thank everyone who made a positive difference in her life, she joked that everyone would be stuck sitting until the 2023 Oscars. At the same time, she was quick to praise director Steven Spielberg and the talented cast including Rita Moreno.

"You're staring at me right now and I'm so grateful," she said. "Your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me. And I love you so much."

See how Ariana experienced her historic win below

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
She Did It
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Reach for the Stars
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Dream Big
ABC
Oscar Winner
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Celebrate Icons
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Future Is Bright

