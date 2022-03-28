Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall's Oscars Monologue Is Roasting at Its Finest

Watch : Why Regina Hall Won't Be Roasting Anyone at Oscars 2022

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are starting the 2022 Oscars off with a bang, just as they promised.

The ladies acknowledged the historic nature of their roles, with Regina declaring that she and Wanda are "representing Black women who are standing proud." And Amy, well, she's there to represent "unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too loud."

Speaking of getting a little too loud, the crowd let out a roar of laughter when the camera panned to J.K. Simmons as Amy said, "It's been really hard on people—look at Timothée Chalamet."

J.K. was comforted by Regina's declaration that she'd "still smash." Good to know!

And J.K. wasn't the only acclaimed actor to be the butt of their jokes. They gave Jared Leto and the House of Gucci cast some grief for their take on the Gucci family in The House of Random Accents.