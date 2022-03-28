See Andrew Garfield Get Stumped by This RuPaul's Drag Race Question at the 2022 Oscars

Watch : Andrew Garfield Stumped by THIS Question at Oscars 2022

The Oscars are anything but a drag...just ask nominee Andrew Garfield.

The star, who is up for the Best Actor award for his portrayal of famed playwright Jonathan Larson in the film tick, tick...BOOM!, exclusively opened up to E! News about what tonight's Academy Awards mean to him.

"I'm feeling very, very happy, very, very grateful to be here talking to you and honoring our friend Jonathan Larson, our brother in art Jonathan Larson tonight," Garfield told's E!'s Laverne Cox. "This is my farewell to Jonathan. It's been a long road that I've been able to talk about him with people like you and everybody else and to keep sharing the ripples of his work in the world. So it's bittersweet because I'm going to have to say a form of farewell, even though he's going to remain in my heart forever."

Switching gears, Cox couldn't help but put the self-professed RuPaul's Drag Race fan in the hot seat by asking him who he would impersonate if he ever competed in the fan-favorite challenge "Snatch Game." Let's just say Garfield was not prepared for the question.