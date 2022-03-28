Exclusive

See Andrew Garfield Get Stumped by This RuPaul's Drag Race Question at the 2022 Oscars

This video of Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield panicking over who he'd impersonate for "Snatch Game" on RuPaul's Drag Race is guaranteed to make you day. Watch the exclusive interview!

By Brett Malec Mar 28, 2022 12:28 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsOscarsExclusivesAndrew GarfieldCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Andrew Garfield Stumped by THIS Question at Oscars 2022

The Oscars are anything but a drag...just ask nominee Andrew Garfield.

The star, who is up for the Best Actor award for his portrayal of famed playwright Jonathan Larson in the film tick, tick...BOOM!, exclusively opened up to E! News about what tonight's Academy Awards mean to him.

"I'm feeling very, very happy, very, very grateful to be here talking to you and honoring our friend Jonathan Larson, our brother in art Jonathan Larson tonight," Garfield told's E!'s Laverne Cox. "This is my farewell to Jonathan. It's been a long road that I've been able to talk about him with people like you and everybody else and to keep sharing the ripples of his work in the world. So it's bittersweet because I'm going to have to say a form of farewell, even though he's going to remain in my heart forever."

Switching gears, Cox couldn't help but put the self-professed RuPaul's Drag Race fan in the hot seat by asking him who he would impersonate if he ever competed in the fan-favorite challenge "Snatch Game." Let's just say Garfield was not prepared for the question. 

photos
Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

"You're putting me on the spot! What am I gonna do? What's it gonna be?" a nervous Garfield asked in a panic.

He continued, "I need something to come, I'm like drawing a blank! This is an unfair question to ask in a high pressure, high stakes environment."

Finally, after some long, hard, consideration, Garfield offered up, "Meryl?"

"Meryl Streep! I love it!" Cox approved. "You could do Meryl Streep on 'Snatch Game.' I love it."

Andrew said with a laugh, "Why not? Let's give it a try. She's hilarious."

Check out E!'s adorable interview with Garfield above.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

2

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

3

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Make Oscars 2022 an Award-Worthy Night

4

Oscars 2022: Jamie Lee Curtis on Why She's Proud of Maggie Gyllenhaal

5

See All the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Latest News

New Lightyear Trailer Has Us Ready to Go to Infinity and Beyond

CODA's Troy Kotsur Makes History With 2022 Oscars Win

Jessica Biel Has Blood on Her Hands in Chilling Candy Trailer

We All Want to Be Regina Hall Flirting With These Actors at the Oscars

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Make Oscars 2022 an Award-Worthy Night

See the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Looks

Oscars 2022: Demi Lovato and More Bring Glamour to Elton John's Party