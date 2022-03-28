See Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Enjoy Date Night at Oscars 2022 Party

Sophie Turner, who is expecting her second child, hit the red carpet with husband Joe Jonas on March 27 for the Vanity Fair Oscars party. See the couple's stunning looks below.

These lovebugs know how to make an entrance! 

Sophie Turner, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, headed out for a special date night with husband Joe Jonas at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27. While posing for photos, the Game of Thrones actress donned a billowing red gown with long sleeves, as Joe rocked a black suit with a low neckline and white details. 

Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Sophie and Joe are expecting their second child after welcoming daughter Willa in July 2020. The couple has yet to speak out about their baby news. 

The 2022 Oscars bash is the biggest Hollywood party Sophie has attended while pregnant with baby No. 2, but it's not her first red carpet outing as a mom-to-be. She and the "Sucker" singer flew to Europe for Louis Vuitton's show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, with her rocking a leather pinafore dress and white crop top that kept her covered up.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

The duo last attended Oscars festivities in 2019, when they stopped by the Vanity Fair Oscars party together. They went on to tie the knot in Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May of that year.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Jonas Brothers star has said that time at home during the pandemic was invaluable when it came to spending quality time with his growing family. "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring," he told CBS This Morning last year. "And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

See more red carpet looks from the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party below.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sophie Turner

    

John Shearer/Getty Images
Joe Jonas

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joe Manganiello
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon
John Shearer/Getty Images
Savannah Guthrie
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Monica Lewinsky
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Valentino
Dwyane in Gucci

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Sofia Vergara

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rita Ora

In Miss Sohee

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Janelle Monae

   

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Jessica Alba

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sienna Miller

     

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Mindy Kaling

In Dolce & Gabbana

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jon Hamm

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Amanda Peet

  

David Fisher/Shutterstock
B.J. Novak

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Catherine O'Hara

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Janicza Bravo

In Thom Browne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Donald Glover

    

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jean Smart

   

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Jonathan Majors
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Patricia Clarkson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ziwe Fumudoh
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Jeff Goldblum
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Sarah Paulson

In Bottega Veneta with Norman Silverman jewelry

