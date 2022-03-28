Oscars 2022: There's a Million Reasons to Love Lady Gaga's Look

Watch : All of Lady Gaga's Most STUNNING "House of Gucci" Press Looks

We are speechless over Lady Gaga's look.

The House of Gucci actress wore a cream strapless gown to Elton John's Oscars 2022 party on Sunday, March 27. Gaga topped off her look with a diamond necklace, diamond earrings and a striking red lip.

Gaga is set to present an award at this year's ceremony. Although she is not nominated for an individual honor herself, her film House of Gucci is up for an Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

This is her first time to the Oscars since 2019, when she won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Shallow" in A Star Is Born. For the show, she wore a black Alexander McQueen gown and a Tiffany necklace worth an estimated $30 Million. The sparkling accessory featured "one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world," according to a press release obtained by E! News.

Her latest movie, House of Gucci takes viewers through the decadent and ruthless life of Patrizia Gucci (Gaga), as she attempts to control her husband Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.