Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on the Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

It's not Oscars night without Jennifer Garner.

The four-time Emmy nominee, who hasn't attended an award show in more than two years, made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. For the mother of three's rare night out, Jennifer posed on the red carpet while wearing a matching red, off-the-shoulder column gown that oozed Old Hollywood vibes.

E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi shared that Jennifer's stylists turned the Brandon Maxwell gown around in just five days, with the sketch being drawn in a matter of seconds. She added Nikos Koulis diamond earrings and rings, as well as a diamond and ruby bracelet from the label.

Her look was definitely on trend for the night: Ariana DeBose, Molly Sims, Marlee Matlin, Simu Liu, Chris Olsen and Kirsten Dunst also sported red outfits at the 2022 Oscars.

While not nominated for an award at the show, Jennifer recently debuted the movie The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Zoe Saldaña and her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo.