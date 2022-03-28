Rachel Zegler’s Oscars 2022 Look Will Have You Singing From the Rooftops

One hand, one heart and one show-stopping outfit.
Rachel Zegler has arrived (and in style might we add) to the Oscars 2022 in a black dress that flowed off her shoulders, accessorized with a thick gold chain choker.
Her red carpet entrance is one of the most anticipated arrivals of the evening after the West Side Story actress revealed on March 20 wasn't initially invited to this year's Academy Awards despite the Steven Spielberg-directed film earning seven nominations.
"Idk y'all. I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening :')," she wrote on Instagram. "I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage—I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."
No need for a rumble, though, as it was ultimately announced on March 22 that she was asked to be a presenter at the March 27 event, airing live from the Dolby Theater. Other presenters slated to take the stage include Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Lily James and more.
West Side Story is nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars alongside Belfast, Coda, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley and The Power of the Dog.
The film is also up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Director, Best Sound and Best Cinematography.