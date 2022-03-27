Exclusive

Nicole Kidman Literally Had a New Color Invented for Her Jaw-Dropping Oscars 2022 Look

Nicole Kidman went all out for the 2022 Oscars. See the Best Actress nominee's custom-made Armani look and hear about her Being the Ricardos role as part of E! News' exclusive interview.

By Allison Crist Mar 27, 2022
Watch: Nicole Kidman Reflects on Playing Lucille Ball at Oscars 2022

Sorry Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color" does not apply to Nicole Kidman.

The actress hit the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Oscars rocking a custom Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk faille strapless bustier gown. Just how custom was the dress, though? As Nicole revealed during an exclusive interview with E! News, Armani created an entirely new color just for the garment. 

"They dyed it," she said. "I was like, 'I really want to wear blue.' So this was the color; They made this color."

Thus, "Nicole Kidman blue" was born. The shade made its red carpet debut on March 27 ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, where Nicole is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Being the Ricardos

"I'm just so happy to be here," she told E! News, noting that she was particularly excited to be at the awards show with her country singer husband, "who was playing Vegas last night and flew in and landed at 1:00 a.m. Whatever it takes!" 

2022 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Keith added that he was "incredible proud" of Nicole, "and I think Being the Ricardos is extraordinary." 

Based on the true story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Being the Ricardos allowed Nicole to put her comedic chops to work. "I'd love to do more comedy," Nicole said. "I think I just fell in love with Lucille. I fell in love with her as a human being."

Nicole continued, "I think it's just, at this stage in my career, to be given chances that push you out of your comfort zone and then people see you as something different to what you've already done, is always just a blessing."

She said she's particularly grateful for Being the Ricardo's director, Aaron Sorkin, who "took a massive gamble on me and I just wanted to deliver for him."

"But at the same time," she Nicole added, "the cast that we had, this is so much about us as a cast. Only three of us are nominated tonight but this is actually about our cast and our crew, which is partly the reason we're here, because all of the work that we do is only possible because of the people behind the scenes. So we're here to honor them as well."

Nominated alongside Nicole for Being the Ricardos is Javier Bardem, up for Best Actor, and J.K. Simmons, competing in the Best Supporting Actor category. See a full list of nominees here.

