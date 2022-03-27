Bow Down to Kristen Stewart and Her Shorts on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Look

Watch : Stars Making Oscars History: Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose & More!

From portraying a princess to posing on a red carpet, Kristen Stewart can do it all.

The actress made a royal entrance at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27, walking the red carpet in a satin black jacket and white button-up shirt, paired with black shorts. In addition to the unconventional red carpet look, she side swept her hair on the right side of her head.

Kristen is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer—marking her first Oscar nomination ever. Also in the nominee circle for Best Actress are Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.

The film follows the late Princess Diana as she struggles with her mental health and her failing marriage to Prince Charles. The biopic—co-starring Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins and Timothy Spall—takes viewers along as Diana chooses to end her marriage, while celebrating Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate in 1991.