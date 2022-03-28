Oscars 2022 Winners: The Complete List

From Best Actress to Best Picture, see all the stars and films who struck gold and took home awards during the 2022 Oscars ceremony on March 27.

By Brett Malec Mar 28, 2022 12:36 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsOscarsCelebrities
Watch: Oscars 2022 HYPE: Lady Gaga, Beyonce & More to Attend!

And the Oscar goes to...

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony has officially kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27 on ABC. The annual awards ceremony began with a bang thanks to co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall and a few winners have already been announced.

Some of the biggest film stars in the world are nominated at tonight's ceremony, from Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman to Will Smith and Penélope Cruz (Washington, Kidman and Cruz are all past winners). Meanwhile, icons like Beyoncé, Kristen Stewart and Billie Eilish scored their very first Oscar nominations this year, as did buzzy rising stars like West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, CODA's Troy Kotsur and The Power of the Dog's Kodi Smit-McPhee, who really made a splash with their recent on-screen performances.

So which actors and 2021 films took home trophies on Hollywood's biggest night?

See the full list of 2022 Oscar winners below.

photos
2022 Pre-Oscars Parties

Keep checking back here all night for live updates.

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography

WINNER: Greig Fraser, Dune

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

WINNER: The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Editing

Don't Look Up

WINNER: Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

International Feature Film

WINNER: Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Original Song

"Be Alive," King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto

"Down to Joy," Belfast

"No Time to Die," No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do," Four Good Days

Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Production Design

WINNER: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu-Take and Run

The Dress

WINNER: The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Sound

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri, Belfast 

WINNER: Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hempbill, Ron Bartlett, Dune

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor, No Time to Die

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy, West Side Story

Visual Effects

WINNER: Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard 

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

2

Inside CODA Star Troy Kotsur's Historic Oscars Journey

3

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

4

Oscars 2022: Jamie Lee Curtis on Why She's Proud of Maggie Gyllenhaal

5
Exclusive

Shaun White Attends First Oscars With a Super Adorable Plus One

Latest News

Jessica Biel Has Blood on Her Hands in Chilling Candy Trailer

We All Want to Be Regina Hall Flirting With These Actors at the Oscars

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Make Oscars 2022 an Award-Worthy Night

See the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Looks

Oscars 2022: Demi Lovato and More Bring Glamour to Elton John's Party

Ariana DeBose Holds Back Tears After Making History at Oscars 2022

Kim Kardashian Weighs in on "Hard" Dynamic With Kanye West