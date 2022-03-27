Oscars 2022: See How Venus and Serena Williams Aced Their Red Carpet Looks

From the tennis court to the red carpet, Venus and Serena Williams serve.
The record-breaking tennis duo brought their fashion A-game to the 2022 Oscars on March 27. While Venus stunned in a plunging white gown featuring silver accents, her sister was sheer perfection in a pink dress adorned with black floral details.
As for accessories, Venus opted for chandelier earrings and a minimalistic metallic cuff bracelet. Meanwhile, Serena had a little fun by rocking lace gloves and several large rings.
The Williams sisters attended the Oscars in support of King Richard as the film's producers. King Richard takes a look at their upbringing as they pursued tennis under the guidance of their father, Richard Williams (portrayed by Will Smith).
The biopic is up for six Academy Awards: Best Picture, Will for Best Actor, Aunjanue Ellis f. or Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Pamela Martin for Best Film Editing, Zach Baylin for Best Original Screenplay and "Be Alive"—written by Dixson and Beyoncé—for Best Original Song.
Serena previously told Harper's Bazaar that the film brought an emotional response out of her because of its portrayal of her family, specifically, her sister Yetunde (portrayed by Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew). Yetunde—who was shot and killed in Compton, Calif. in 2003—never met Serena's 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. So, the King Richard allowed Serena's daughter to connect with her eldest sister.
"She says she understands that Tunde isn't around," she said. "That was interesting for me in a sad way, but she at least knows her a little bit better."
Layla Crawford, who plays Venus and Serena's sister Lyndrea Price, shared her experience working with Serena for the film, describing it as "beautifully overwhelming."
"A lot of people know that they wanted to make sure the movie was to their standard," she told E! News at Cirque du Soleil's Red Carpet premiere of OVO on March 16. "So the fact that they like signed on it and they loved it, it just means so much to me, because not only are we exploring their world, we are honoring them and their story. It's such an important one that that needs to be told."