Oscars 2022: See How Serena Williams Aced Her Red Carpet Look

From the tennis court to the red carpet, Serena Williams serves.

The record-breaking tennis player arrived at the 2022 Oscars on March 27 wearing a sheer pink gown accented with black floral details. She accessorized the head-turning number with lace gloves, diamond stud earrings and several large rings.

Serena attended the Oscars in support of King Richard as one of the film's executive producers. King Richard takes a look at the upbringing of Serena and her sister Venus Williams as they pursued tennis under the guidance of their father, Richard Williams (portrayed by Will Smith).

The biopic is up for six Academy Awards: Best Picture, Will for Best Actor, Aunjanue Ellis for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Pamela Martin for Best Film Editing, Zach Baylin for Best Original Screenplay and "Be Alive"—written by Dixson and Beyoncé—for Best Original Song.

Serena previously told Harper's Bazaar that the film brought an emotional response out of her because of its portrayal of her family, specifically, her sister Yetunde (portrayed by Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew). Yetunde—who was shot and killed in Compton, Calif. in 2003—never met Serena's 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. So, the King Richard allowed Serena's daughter to connect with her eldest sister.