Zendaya Embraces Risky Business With Flawless Red Carpet Look at Oscars 2022

Watch : Oscar-Nominated Couples BREAKDOWN: Penelope Cruz, Javier & More!

Zendaya really said "business on the top, party on the bottom."

The Spider-Man star had us feeling all kinds of euphoria when she stepped out onto the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. Zendaya embraced her reputation as fashion's It Girl while sporting a two-piece ensemble to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

She rocked a silvery skirt with a flowing train, along with a cropped silky top that was reminiscent of that iconic Risky Business costume. Rounding out her 'fit was a swept updo and silver bangle bracelets going halfway up her arm. Stylist Law Roach is the visionary behind her Valentino ensemble, which E!'s Karamo and Brad Goreski agreed was among the best of the night.

Hairstylist Antoinette Hill used Hidden Crown, JOICO, TRESemmé and T3 products to create the Emmy winner's look, saying in a statement, "We decided to go with this soft up sweep because we felt it's very glamorous and Hollywood-esque. It also accentuates Zendaya's beautiful features."