Timothée Chalamet Just Walked the Oscars 2022 Carpet Shirtless And We Need a Second to Breathe

Oh, Timothée Chalamet! What is this man dune to us.

While the French Dispatch star is regularly turning heads at award shows, we didn't quite expect him to show up at the Dolby Theater without a shirt. Suffice to say, Sunday, March 27 saw Timmy enter the best dressed—or should we say, best un-dressed—hall of fame.

For the Oscars 2022 red carpet, Timothée, who doesn't have a stylist, chose a suit from Louis Vuitton and accessorized with numerous Cartier jewels. He gave his look an extra bit of sex appeal by wearing his natural curls.

And in other best-dressed news, Timothée was joined at the show by Dune co-star Zendaya, who wore an equally stunning two-piece dress.

Their film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is the runner-up for the most nominations of the evening, following closely behind Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog with 10 nods overall.