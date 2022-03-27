We're Off the Deep End for Bradley Cooper Bringing His Mom to the Oscars 2022

The 2022 Oscars was a family affair for Bradley Cooper, who brought his mom Gloria Campano as his date to the awards show on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Maybe it's time to take give Bradley Cooper an award for sweetest son ever.

The Licorice Pizza star was all smiles as he stepped out with his mother, Gloria Campano, at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. Clad in a classic three-piece suit and a matching black bow-tie, the Academy Award nominee—who is up for an Oscar at this year's ceremony as a producer of Nightmare Alley—and his mom were spotted happily posing for pictures on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This was not the first time Bradley made film's biggest night into a family affair. Back in 2019, the actor brought both his mom and Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Lea, as his dates when he was was nominated for three Oscars for his work in A Star Is Born

In fact, Gloria even got a sweet shout-out from Julia Roberts for being the filmmaker's plus-one that fateful night. "Well, apparently, that wraps up the 91st Academy Awards," the actress said onstage. "I would like to say congratulations to all the nominees, and good night to Bradley Cooper's mother and my children, and thank you for watching."

While time will only tell if Gloria will get another cute nod at the 94th Academy Awards, she won't be the only mama sitting alongside their son in the crowd. After all, Olympian Shaun White also brought his mom as his plus-one to the star-studded event, as well as Belfast star Jude Hill.

 

