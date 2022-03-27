Exclusive

Oscars 2022: We Just Want Rita Moreno's Confidence

West Side Story star Rita Moreno proved why she's a living legend in an iconic interview with Live From E!: Oscars host Laverne Cox. See the ultimate hype-up here.

Watch: Rita Moreno Talks New Film With Tom Brady at Oscars 2022

Forget feeling pretty, Rita Moreno is gorgeous—and she knows it!

During Live From E!: Oscars, the two-time West Side Story star stopped by to speak with red carpet host Laverne Cox and, in the process, gave herself the ultimate hype up. While explaining her jaw-dropping 2022 Oscars red carpet look—which included a black Carolina Herrera ensemble, a feathered headdress from France and a striking dark wig—Moreno said she had a "what the hell" mindset when pulling together the outfit.

"And I just love the way I look," she confidently—and rightly—shared with the camera. "You know, kill me. Sue me."

Loving Moreno's fierce energy on the red carpet, Cox responded, "You should love the way you look! I am just so blown away being in your presence again."

Cox then surprised Moreno with a side-by-side comparison of her work in the 1961 West Side Story and the 2021 adaptation. After thanking E! for the sweet tribute, she once again hyped herself up, noting, "Hello, gorgeous! I'm looking at myself. I can't get over myself."

2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

How do we absorb even a sliver of Moreno's self-confidence, because we need it ASAP.

Of course, Moreno's self-love is not unwarranted, as she's created quite a fabulous career for herself. In 1962, Moreno took home the Best Supporting Actress award at the 34th Academy Awards. Now, 60 years later, she's once again celebrating the iconic musical thanks to Steven Spielberg's big screen adaptation, in which she plays Valentina.

Just when we thought we couldn't love Moreno more, she happily revealed that she's 90 years old and still working. On her new film, 80 for Brady, which also stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field, Moreno noted, "It's Tom Brady's first project apart from his football career."

We love to hear it!

