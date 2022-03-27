Oscars 2022: We Just Want Rita Moreno's Confidence

Watch : Rita Moreno Talks New Film With Tom Brady at Oscars 2022

Forget feeling pretty, Rita Moreno is gorgeous—and she knows it!

During Live From E!: Oscars, the two-time West Side Story star stopped by to speak with red carpet host Laverne Cox and, in the process, gave herself the ultimate hype up. While explaining her jaw-dropping 2022 Oscars red carpet look—which included a black Carolina Herrera ensemble, a feathered headdress from France and a striking dark wig—Moreno said she had a "what the hell" mindset when pulling together the outfit.

"And I just love the way I look," she confidently—and rightly—shared with the camera. "You know, kill me. Sue me."

Loving Moreno's fierce energy on the red carpet, Cox responded, "You should love the way you look! I am just so blown away being in your presence again."

Cox then surprised Moreno with a side-by-side comparison of her work in the 1961 West Side Story and the 2021 adaptation. After thanking E! for the sweet tribute, she once again hyped herself up, noting, "Hello, gorgeous! I'm looking at myself. I can't get over myself."