Jason Momoa Debuts Braided Hairstyle at the 2022 Oscars

For the 2022 Oscars red carpet, presenter Jason Momoa pulled his gorgeous locks back into a jaw-dropping braid.

By Steven Vargas Mar 27, 2022 10:55 PMTags
FashionMoviesTVRed CarpetAwardsOscarsCelebrities2022 oscars
Watch: Why Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa's Relationship "Drifted Apart"

Aquaman jumped out of the water and onto the red carpet with new hair.

Jason Momoa arrived at the 2022 Oscars red carpet on March 27 with a head-turning hair change. The actor pulled back his gorgeous curly locks into a tight braid. 

Meanwhile, he wore an all-black look with a bowtie and framed glasses. To top the look off, he showed his support for Ukraine with a blue and yellow handkerchief. 

The on-screen superhero also took to Instagram before making it to the carpet to show off more of his outfit, specifically his shoes. In a video on his Instagram Story, he showed fans his black dress shoes that were split in half—toe to heel—with a smooth texture on the inside half and a crocodile texture on the outside half.

photos
2022 Oscars: First-Time Nominees
David Livingston/Getty Images

Jason is at the Oscars to present eight awards with Dune co-star Josh Brolin before the Oscars goes live, according to Deadline. The awards that the two are presenting will be pre-recorded in the hour before the telecast begins. Josh posted a photo of him and Jason on the Oscars stage to his Instagram story, writing, "Should be an interesting @oscars.awards.2.0.2.2 Tonight."

Scroll for more stunning Oscars red carpet looks.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Shaun White Attends First Oscars With a Super Adorable Plus One

2

See All the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Zendaya Embraces Risky Business With Flawless Look at 2022 Oscars

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zoë Kravitz

In Saint Laurent with Kwiat jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

     

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kristen Stewart

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jay Ellis

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

    

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
J.K. Simmons

   

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ava DuVernay

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
H.E.R.

In Carolina Herrera

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith

In Jean Paul Gaultier 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Serena Williams

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Will Smith

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal

In Schiaparelli with Grace Lee jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessie Buckley

In Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Venus Williams

In Elie Saab

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Adam Blackstone

     

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jill Scott

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Halle Bailey

In Roberto Cavalli with Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Simu Liu

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Olivia Coleman

In Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
DJ Khaled

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emilia Jones

In Dolce & Gabbana

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zendaya

In Valentino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet

Louis Vuitton 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis

In Versace    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jamie Dornan

   

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Judi Dench

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield

In Saint Laurent

Instagram
Remi Bader

    

photos
View More Photos From 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Shaun White Attends First Oscars With a Super Adorable Plus One

2

See All the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Zendaya Embraces Risky Business With Flawless Look at 2022 Oscars

4

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

5

Taylor Hawkins Got a Sweet Tribute From Dave Grohl at Last Show

Latest News

Bow Down to Kristen Stewart & Her Shorts at the 2022 Oscars

Exclusive

Jamie Dornan Had a "Beautiful" Oscars Moment With Andrew Garfield

Oscars 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Oscars 2022: See How Serena Williams Aced Her Red Carpet Look

Zendaya Embraces Risky Business With Flawless Look at 2022 Oscars

Oscars 2022: You Need to See Timothée Chalamet Shirtless on Red Carpet

See Bradley Cooper Brings His Mom as His Date to Oscars 2022