Jason Momoa Debuts Braided Hairstyle at the 2022 Oscars

Aquaman jumped out of the water and onto the red carpet with new hair.
Jason Momoa arrived at the 2022 Oscars red carpet on March 27 with a head-turning hair change. The actor pulled back his gorgeous curly locks into a tight braid.
Meanwhile, he wore an all-black look with a bowtie and framed glasses. To top the look off, he showed his support for Ukraine with a blue and yellow handkerchief.
The on-screen superhero also took to Instagram before making it to the carpet to show off more of his outfit, specifically his shoes. In a video on his Instagram Story, he showed fans his black dress shoes that were split in half—toe to heel—with a smooth texture on the inside half and a crocodile texture on the outside half.
Jason is at the Oscars to present eight awards with Dune co-star Josh Brolin before the Oscars goes live, according to Deadline. The awards that the two are presenting will be pre-recorded in the hour before the telecast begins. Josh posted a photo of him and Jason on the Oscars stage to his Instagram story, writing, "Should be an interesting @oscars.awards.2.0.2.2 Tonight."
