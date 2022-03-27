Zendaya, Jessica Chastain and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

Watch : Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Lights. Camera. Fashion!

The 2020 Oscars kicked off Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

Hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, the ceremony will honor the best of the best in film, as voted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations, with sci-fi blockbuster Dune close behind with 10 nominations. The British-Irish drama Belfast and Steven Spielberg's musical remake West Side Story also scored seven nods each.

But before any awards could be handed out, all eyes were glued the red carpet for the fabulous and fierce fashions. Stars often spend months searching for the perfect Oscars look and A-Listers almost always have their ensembles custom-made by some of the world's top designers.

Last year, Zendaya topped many best dressed lists as she stunned in a vibrant yellow custom Valentino dress while dripping in $6 million worth of Bulgari jewels. Amanda Seyfried also turned heads as she oozed old Hollywood glamour in a striking red Armani Privé gown and Forevermark jewels.