Zendaya, Jessica Chastain and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

On Hollywood's biggest night, check out the stars who went home winners on the fashion front.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 27, 2022 10:55 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsJennifer GarnerOscarsLady GagaZoë KravitzJessica ChastainBest DressedZendayaTracee Ellis Ross
Watch: Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Lights. Camera. Fashion!

The 2020 Oscars kicked off Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

Hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, the ceremony will honor the best of the best in film, as voted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations, with sci-fi blockbuster Dune close behind with 10 nominations. The British-Irish drama Belfast and Steven Spielberg's musical remake West Side Story also scored seven nods each.

But before any awards could be handed out, all eyes were glued the red carpet for the fabulous and fierce fashions. Stars often spend months searching for the perfect Oscars look and A-Listers almost always have their ensembles custom-made by some of the world's top designers.

Last year, Zendaya topped many best dressed lists as she stunned in a vibrant yellow custom Valentino dress while dripping in $6 million worth of Bulgari jewels. Amanda Seyfried also turned heads as she oozed old Hollywood glamour in a striking red Armani Privé gown and Forevermark jewels.

photos
2022 Oscars: First-Time Nominees

Proving that men can also have a major fashion moment, Leslie Odom Jr. had the Midas touch in 2021 wearing a double-breasted tuxedo by Brioni made from 24k-gold-electroplated silk fabric.  

With a 2022 guest list stacked with style stars such as Kirsten Stewart, Lady Gaga and Zoë Kravitz, there was bound to be bevy of jaw-dropping looks throughout the night. 

So who slayed the carpet this year? Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars at the 2022 Oscars.

 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zendaya

In Valentino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zoe Kravitz
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst

In Christian Lacroix, Fred Leighton earrings and Roger Vivier shoes

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

In Prada

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lily James

In Atelier Versace Couture

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ariana DeBose

In Valentino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis

In Atelier Versace Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Simu Liu
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kodi Smit-McPhee

In Bottega Veneta and Cartier accessories

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Alana Haim

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Sofia Carson

In Giambattista Valli Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Julianne Hough
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Becky G

In Etro

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Regina Hall

In Vera Wang and Pomellato jewelry

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Laverne Cox

In August Getty Atelier and Dena Kemp jewelry

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Maddie Ziegler

In Giambattista Valli Couture and Swarovski jewelry

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross

In Carolina Herrera

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sebastián Yatra

In Moschino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Amy Forsyth

In Marchesa and Jimmy Choo bag and shoes

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Demi Singleton

In Miu Miu

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Saniyya Sidney

In Armani Privé Couture and Cicada jewelry

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens

In Michael Kors and Bulgari jewelry

photos
View More Photos From Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Shaun White Attends First Oscars With a Super Adorable Plus One

2

See All the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Zendaya Embraces Risky Business With Flawless Look at 2022 Oscars

4

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

5

Taylor Hawkins Got a Sweet Tribute From Dave Grohl at Last Show

Latest News

Bow Down to Kristen Stewart & Her Shorts at the 2022 Oscars

Exclusive

Jamie Dornan Had a "Beautiful" Oscars Moment With Andrew Garfield

Oscars 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Oscars 2022: See How Serena Williams Aced Her Red Carpet Look

Zendaya Embraces Risky Business With Flawless Look at 2022 Oscars

Oscars 2022: You Need to See Timothée Chalamet Shirtless on Red Carpet

See Bradley Cooper Brings His Mom as His Date to Oscars 2022