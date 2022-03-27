Of Course Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Making Out on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Support Their Rockstar Fiances

Kourtney Kardashian is Travis Barker's No. 1 fan.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer were spotted serving looks and all the PDA while at the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27.

The pair looked classic in all black ensembles. Kourtney rocked a strapless mid-length dress with strappy heels, while Travis wore a crisp black suit.

Since going public with their romance in February 2021, Kourtney—who shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick— and Travis have never been one to hide their love for one another.

Kourtney and Travis—who is dad to daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18, with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 22—are now planning to expand their family after he popped the question on Oct. 17 at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.

An eyewitness told E! News that the proposal took place just as the sun was setting and several of her family members, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian, were present.