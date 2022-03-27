See Remi Bader, Rickey Thompson and More Influencers Dominate the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars are kicking off, and your fav influencers scored invites to Hollywood's most glamorous night. See Remi Bader, Rickey Thompson, Ian Paget and Chris Olsen take over the award show.

The Oscars aren't just for movie stars. 

Remi Bader, Rickey Thompson, Ian Paget and Chris Olsen were just some of the most popular influencers who rubbed elbows with Hollywood's A-list actors at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. 

The Instagram icons posed in fierce fashion 'fits while walking the red carpet alongside the night's nominees, who include Kristen Stewart, Nicole KidmanAriana DeBose and Andrew Garfield

Remi reigned in a Christian Siriano gown, making her grand entrance with a "Boom," as she wrote on Instagram.

Rickey, the former Vine star who now has 5.3 million Instagram followers, attended the Academy Awards in an embellished ensemble with a statement black velvet cape, writing ahead of time, "IM COMING FOR YOU @theacademy !!!"

Chris gave a sneak peek at his red velvet suit (obviously fit for the red carpet) in a TikTok video, saying his "F--KINNN DREAMS ARE COMIN TRUE TODAY IM GOIN TO THE OSCARS." 

That's not all—influencers also took over the Oscars pre-parties in the week leading up to movie's big night. On March 22, Chris and TikToker Tinx partied at Vanity Fair's Night for Young Hollywood event along with Chase StokesHunter SchaferJoey King and Keith Powers.

As for those star-studded after parties, TikTokers Josh "Bru" Brubaker and Anna x Sitar have teased their appearance at the Vanity Fair bash later tonight.

See all the social media stars at the 2022 Oscars below.  

