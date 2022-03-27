Regina Hall Reveals Whether Oscars 2022 Nominees Will Approve of the Hosts' Jokes

Regina Hall teased what Oscars 2022 viewers can expect of her, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes' opening monologue in a red carpet interview with E! News.

By Cydney Contreras Mar 27, 2022 10:33 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsOscarsWanda SykesCelebrities
Here's hoping that the 2022 Oscar nominees have a good sense of humor!

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer are not entirely roasting this year's nominees—at least, that's what Regina says. When the co-host spoke to E! News' Laverne Cox on the Dolby Theater red carpet, she teased, "Tonight is about fun, so anything we say is nothing that the people themselves won't be able to laugh with."

Though last year's show, which took place at the Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles, was a more solemn occasion, this year promises to be filled with humor. "It's been three years with no host," Regina said, "we don't want anybody to go home or have to flinch in their chair. We want everyone to laugh."

And in a separate interview, Wanda added that they've done their due diligence to ensure the night is a success. "We have had a good time in rehearsals and we are working hard on it," the Other Two star promised, "making sure that we give everyone a good show."

Wanda added that she was "blown away" by the opportunity to even host the show, noting that she couldn't be happier to be co-hosting with Regina and Amy. "I just want to say hello and thank everybody for all the support."

As the co-hosts shared, this is the first time in three years that the Oscars have had a host. The last person to tackle the role was Jimmy Kimmel, who played emcee in 2017 and 2018.

Schumer, Sykes and Hall will be joined onstage by presenters Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn, who took home Oscars at last year's ceremony. Not to mention Hollywood A-listers like Shawn Mendes Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis—so stay tuned to see if they will be put on the hot seat by the comediennes during the show.

To learn which of your favorite stars are going home with an Academy Award, check out the list of winners here!

