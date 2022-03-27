Why Potential EGOT Winner Lin-Manuel Miranda Won't Be at the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars could take Lin-Manuel Miranda's career to new heights, but don't expect to see the Encanto nominee at the awards show.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has the potential to achieve EGOT status at the 2022 Oscars, but unfortunately, he won't be in The Room Where It Happens, a.k.a. Los Angeles' Dolby Theater.

The actor-director-composer took to Twitter on March 26 to announce that despite arriving to Los Angeles just in time for the 94th Academy Awards—where Miranda is nominated for Best Original Song for Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas"—he could no longer attend as his wife, Vanessa Nadal, tested positive for COVID-19.

"She's doing fine," Miranda said, adding that he and his two kids, Sebastian, 7, and Francisco, 4, tested negative, but he's still skipping the awards show "out of caution." 

Continuing, Miranda gave both his Encanto and Tick, Tick...Boom "families" a shout out. The latter marked Lin's directorial debut and is nominated for two Oscars this year: Best Film Editing and Best Actor for star Andrew Garfield. Still, it's a win in the Best Original Song category that has the potential to catapult Miranda into EGOT status (the moniker given to those who earn an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony).

Regardless, should Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas" win the Academy Award, fans can rest assured that singer Sebastián Yatra will be on hand to accept the trophy.

The Colombian singer is also set to perform the tune during the ceremony. But before Yatra takes the stage later tonight, E! News caught up with him on the Oscars red carpet

"Everyone at Disney and Encanto and Lin-Manuel, they've all been so wonderful," Yatra exclusively told E! correspondent Laverne Cox. "Tonight, I'm gonna be singing thinking about Lin-Manuel [who] can't be here unfortunately. But this performance is for you, Lin."

