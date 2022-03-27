Why Potential EGOT Winner Lin-Manuel Miranda Won't Be at the 2022 Oscars

Watch : Sebastian Yatra Talks Encanto & Lin-Manuel Miranda at Oscars 2022

Lin-Manuel Miranda has the potential to achieve EGOT status at the 2022 Oscars, but unfortunately, he won't be in The Room Where It Happens, a.k.a. Los Angeles' Dolby Theater.

The actor-director-composer took to Twitter on March 26 to announce that despite arriving to Los Angeles just in time for the 94th Academy Awards—where Miranda is nominated for Best Original Song for Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas"—he could no longer attend as his wife, Vanessa Nadal, tested positive for COVID-19.

"She's doing fine," Miranda said, adding that he and his two kids, Sebastian, 7, and Francisco, 4, tested negative, but he's still skipping the awards show "out of caution."

Continuing, Miranda gave both his Encanto and Tick, Tick...Boom "families" a shout out. The latter marked Lin's directorial debut and is nominated for two Oscars this year: Best Film Editing and Best Actor for star Andrew Garfield. Still, it's a win in the Best Original Song category that has the potential to catapult Miranda into EGOT status (the moniker given to those who earn an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony).