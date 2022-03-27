Belfast's Jude Hill Just Stole Our Hearts at the 2022 Oscars

Watch : Belfast Star Jude Hill Talks Whoopee Cushion Pranks at Oscars 2022

The Oscars is already a "pinch me" moment for most actors.

So, it isn't surprising that the 2022 awards show has Belfast's 11-year-old star Jude Hill "feeling very nervous and excited," which he revealed to Laverne Cox during Live From E!: Oscars. "Every single morning I'm pinching myself," he added. "I'm like, 'There's no way I'm going to the Oscars.' But here I am, an 11-year-old."

Despite his nerves, Hill proved himself to be a red carpet pro, posing adorably in his dark, dapper tuxedo and spilling secrets about co-star Dame Judi Dench. Specifically, Hill revealed that Dench, who played his on-screen grandmother in Belfast, was quite the prankster on set.

"Well, there were a lot of whoopee cushions," he dished to Cox. "That's what I'm going to say."

Apparently, whoopee cushions popped up in scenes thanks to Dench, and it was no secret that it was her. Hill continued, "By the end of it, if someone sat down on a whoopee cushion, we all just turned heads to Judi Dench."