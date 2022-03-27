Exclusive

Oscars 2022: Why Lily James Is "Done" Playing Icons After Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy star Lily James was pretty in pink when she hit the Oscars 2022 red carpet on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Watch: Lily James Talks Playing Pamela Anderson at Oscars 2022

Lily James has got the looks that kill.

The Pam & Tommy star stepped out in a stunning pink Versace gown for her first-ever Oscars appearance on Sunday, March 27. Presenting at the 2022 Academy Awards, the 32-year-old actress paired her princess-like gown—which featured lace details and a high slit—with matching rose-colored heels and a diamond necklace.

Lily's red carpet walk comes weeks after the series finale of her hit Hulu series, in which she played actress Pamela Anderson opposite of Sebastian Stan's Tommy Lee. Speaking to Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox, Lily said it was an "incredible experience" stepping into the shoes—or rather, the red swimsuit—of the Baywatch bombshell.

"It was wild—such a huge challenge," she continued. "Pamela is just incredible."

So, does this mean Lily is ready to take on another Hollywood icon? Not quite.

"I'm done. That is enough," the British star said with a laugh, adding that she has some other "cool stuff" that she'll be filming soon.

Oscars 2022 Seating Chart

Lily is one of the many stars slated to announce the winners at this year's Oscars. Other presenters taking the stage at the ceremony include Zoë KravitzJohn TravoltaLady GagaAnthony HopkinsDaniel KaluuyaMila KunisSimu LiuRami MalekLupita Nyong'oJacob ElordiJake GyllenhaalJosh BrolinJason MomoaNaomi ScottWesley SnipesUma ThurmanKevin CostnerRosie Perez and Chris Rock.

 

 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"I can't believe I'm here," she told Laverne on the star-studded red carpet. "This is so wild."

She added, "The glamour of it all, it's crazy!"

Check out all the head-turning Oscar looks below!

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zoë Kravitz

In Saint Laurent with Kwiat jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

     

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kristen Stewart

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jay Ellis

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

    

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
J.K. Simmons

   

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ava DuVernay

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
H.E.R.

In Carolina Herrera

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith

In Jean Paul Gaultier 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Serena Williams

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Will Smith

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal

In Schiaparelli with Grace Lee jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessie Buckley

In Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Venus Williams

In Elie Saab

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Adam Blackstone

     

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jill Scott

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Halle Bailey

In Roberto Cavalli with Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Simu Liu

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Olivia Coleman

In Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
DJ Khaled

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emilia Jones

In Dolce & Gabbana

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zendaya

In Valentino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet

Louis Vuitton 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis

In Versace    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jamie Dornan

   

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Judi Dench

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield

In Saint Laurent

Instagram
Remi Bader

    

