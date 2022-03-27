Miley Cyrus Pays Tearful Tribute to Late Friend Taylor Hawkins at Her Show

Miley Cyrus got emotional while paying tribute to her late friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins onstage at Lollapalooza Brazil.
On March 26, the singer made good on her promise to dedicate her performance at the festival to her late friend, whose band canceled their own weekend set at the event following his shocking death at age 50 the day before. Onstage at the show, Miley told the crowd that she had recently spoken to Hawkins, who she phoned after she survived an emergency plane landing last week.
"We had to make this emergency landing and the first person that I called was Taylor, because he was already at the festival," Miley told the Lollapalooza Brazil audience, breaking down in tears. "And that would've been the time that I would've gotten to see my friend, and I didn't. So it makes me really sad."
He continued, "I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time. But I know any time that I get on stage and any time that I get to play with my band—which, if anything ever f--king happened to any one of them, it would f--king kill me, so I couldn't imagine how the Foo Fighters feel today."
Miley then dedicated her song "Angels Like You" to Hawkins, performing the soulful ballad as a photo of him smiling was screened behind her and members of their crowd waved lit phones.
She later wrote on her Instagram, alongside a video of part of her performance, "LAST NIGHTS SHOW IN BRAZIL IS DEDICATED TO MY FRIEND & LEGEND #TAYLORHAWKINS"
Cyrus was not the only artist to pay tribute to Hawkins onstage following his death. At his band Coldplay's concert in Monterrey, Mexico on Saturday, frontman Chris Martin dedicated their song "Everglow" to the late drummer.
"We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away and we weren't sure whether to talk about it at this concert, but we have to, because they're our friends and we care about them and we feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters," Martin told the crowd. "Because we all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful, beautiful man."
Liam Gallagher also paid tribute to Hawkins onstage at his own show at the Teenage Cancer Trust 2022 event at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday, March 26. "I'm going to dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor f--king Hawkins," he said, before launching into his former band Oasis' 1884 tune "Live Forever." "This is for you, brother."