Your First Look At Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Find out what's next for Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez's characters in this new teaser for season two of Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building is ready to become the talk of the town once more.

On Sunday, March 27, Hulu released the first trailer for the comedy's highly anticipated second season. And, from what was teased in the first look, Only Murders in the Building's next installment is set to be as riveting as its predecessor.

The new season picks up where the last left off, with Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) wrongly implicated in the murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). However, the show must go on for the true-crime trio, as a rival podcast begins production. Oh, and they want to unmask the real killer, too.

"We've been warned not to speak out," Oliver says before Mabel chimes in with, "But we here at Only Murders in the Building, we will not be going quietly."

The teaser also gave a glimpse at OMITB newcomers Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer (who guest stars as herself à la Sting in season one.)

Don't fret, you can expect more of Tina Fey's Cinda Canning, as co-creator John Hoffman promised E! News in September that the flash-forward of Cinda's Arconia-centric podcast "points, a little bit, to the potential for season two."

The countdown is certainly on for OMITB season two, which returns June 28. Hulu teased the premiere date earlier this week, having shared an eye-brow raising photo on their Instagram. Specifically, the social media post featured a pic where floors two, six and eight were lit up.

It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to put together that a potential premiere date was being teased. Since OMITB season one dropped on Tuesdays, those on Instagram speculated June 28 (a.k.a 6/28), a Tuesday, would mark season two's return—and they were right!

For a peek at what's to come for Charles, Oliver and Mabel, watch the new teaser above.

