Your First Look At Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Only Murders in the Building is ready to become the talk of the town once more.

On Sunday, March 27, Hulu released the first trailer for the comedy's highly anticipated second season. And, from what was teased in the first look, Only Murders in the Building's next installment is set to be as riveting as its predecessor.

The new season picks up where the last left off, with Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) wrongly implicated in the murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). However, the show must go on for the true-crime trio, as a rival podcast begins production. Oh, and they want to unmask the real killer, too.

"We've been warned not to speak out," Oliver says before Mabel chimes in with, "But we here at Only Murders in the Building, we will not be going quietly."

The teaser also gave a glimpse at OMITB newcomers Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer (who guest stars as herself à la Sting in season one.)