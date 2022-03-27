Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer are hosting the most glamorous award show of the year. See what your favorite actors are wearing to the Dolby Theatre.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2022 Oscars, 2022 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The red carpet event you've been waiting for is finally here. 

On Sunday, March 27, the biggest stars in Hollywood arrived to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 2022 Oscars

Hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, the live telecast will recognize the very best of film from the past year. And while plenty of actors and actresses are expected to be in attendance, viewers can also expect plenty of surprises.

Musicians including Beyoncé, Sebastián Yatra, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire are slated to take the stage and perform Oscar-nominated songs. In addition, athletes like Shaun White, Venus Williams and Serena Williams will serve as presenters.

Before the awards are handed out, there's one thing each star has to do: It's time to walk the red carpet. From designer gowns and tuxedos to custom jewelry and eye-catching shoes, these stars thought of everything before stepping out in style.

Fortunately, E! News has all the head-to-toe looks in our massive red carpet gallery. Keep scrolling throughout the night to see who dressed to impress for the Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
H.E.R.

In Carolina Herrera

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith

In Jean Paul Gaultier 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Serena Williams

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Will Smith

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal

In Schiaparelli with Grace Lee jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessie Buckley

In Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Venus Williams

In Elie Saab

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Adam Blackstone

     

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jill Scott

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Halle Bailey

In Roberto Cavalli with Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Simu Liu

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Olivia Coleman

In Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
DJ Khaled

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emilia Jones

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zendaya

In Valentino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet

Louis Vuitton 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis

In Versace    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jamie Dornan

   

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Judi Dench

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield

In Saint Laurent

Instagram
Remi Bader

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ariana DeBose

In Valentino Haute Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jacob Elordi

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst

In Christian Lacroix with Fred Leighton jewelry

David Livingston/Getty Images
Jesse Plemons

      

David Livingston/Getty Images
Rita Moreno

In Carolina Herrera

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Bradley Cooper

     

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Amy Schumer

In Oscar de la Renta

