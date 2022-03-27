Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer are hosting the most glamorous award show of the year. See what your favorite actors are wearing to the Dolby Theatre.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 27, 2022 8:52 PMTags
Lupita Nyong'o, 2022 Oscars, 2022 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The red carpet event you've been waiting for is finally here. 

On Sunday, March 27, the biggest stars in Hollywood arrived to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 2022 Oscars

Hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, the live telecast will recognize the very best of film from the past year. And while plenty of actors and actresses are expected to be in attendance, viewers can also expect plenty of surprises.

Musicians including Beyoncé, Sebastián Yatra, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire are slated to take the stage and perform Oscar-nominated songs. In addition, athletes like Shaun White, Venus Williams and Serena Williams will serve as presenters.

Before the awards are handed out, there's one thing each star has to do: It's time to walk the red carpet. From designer gowns and tuxedos to custom jewelry and eye-catching shoes, these stars thought of everything before stepping out in style.

photos
The Most OMG Oscars Fashion of All Time

Fortunately, E! News has all the head-to-toe looks in our massive red carpet gallery. Keep scrolling throughout the night to see who dressed to impress for the Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Regina Hall

In Vera Wang

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sian Heder

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rami Malek

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

In Prada

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kodi Smit-McPhee

    

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Carolina Gaitán

     

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Alana Haim

     

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Becky G

In Etro

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Iselin Steiro

    

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Jason Momoa

      

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Reba McEntire

   

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Rosie Perez

In Christian Siriano with Dena Kemp jewelry

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Kevin Jonas

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Wanda Sykes

In Pamella Roland

David Livingston/Getty Images
Wesley Snipes

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Shaun White

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ruth E. Carter

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sebastián Yatra

In Moschino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Amy Forsyth

In Marchesa with Jimmy Choi shoes

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jessica Serfaty

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Renate Reinsve

In Louis Vuitton

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jude Hill

   

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Mary Parent

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
DJ D-Nice

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Niecy Nash

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross

 In Carolina Herrera  

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Paloma Garcia-Lee

     

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Maddie Ziegler

In Giambattista Valli with Swarovski jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Demi Singleton

In Miu Miu

photos
View More Photos From 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

