See Where Tiffany Haddish and Other Stars Will Be Sitting at the 2022 Oscars

Watch : Oscars 2022 HYPE: Lady Gaga, Beyonce & More to Attend!

The 2022 Oscars are hours away and we've got an inside look at the celebrity seating chart inside Hollywood's Dolby Theater.

Tiffany Haddish, who is presenting an award, will be seated near director Adam McKay, who is nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture for Don't Look Up.

Married couple Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, who are both nominated for their leading roles in Being the Ricardos and Parallel Mothers, respectively, will naturally be seated together.

Also seated together, fellow couple and The Power of the Dog nominees Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Not far is Steven Spielberg, who is nominated for Best Director and Best Picture for his West Side Story reboot. (Check out a full list of Oscar nominations.)

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are the co-hosts of the 2022 Oscars, which will air live from the Dolby Theater on ABC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.