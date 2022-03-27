Kristen Stewart Joined by Fiancée Dylan Meyer at Pre-Oscars Party

Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart brought along her longtime partner Dylan Meyer to a pre-Oscars bash. See photos of them and other celebs at events celebrating the upcoming award show.

By Corinne Heller Mar 27, 2022 5:26 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsOscarsKristen Stewart
Watch: Stars Making Oscars History: Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose & More!

Date night before the big show!

On Saturday, March 26, Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer attended Chanel and Charles Finch's star-studded dinner celebrating the next day's 2022 Oscars. The held hands as they arrived at the event, held at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Stewart, who is nominated for her leading performance as Princess Diana in Spencer—her first Oscars nod, wore a strapless black and white patterned mini dress and matching lace-up pumps. Meyer sported a black button-up vest and matching mini skirt, paired with matching strappy heels.

Stewart and Meyer have been spotted out together a few times since the actress announced on The Howard Stern Show in November that they were engaged and that her fiancée proposed to her.

They have not revealed their wedding plans. In January, Stewart said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in January that "we might just go do it this weekend or something, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards." She added, "I just want to do it, you know? I'm not a good planner."

photos
Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer: Romance Rewind

See photos of the couple and other celebs at pre-Oscars parties:

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer

The Spencer actress appears with her fiancée at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Chris Pine

The actor showcases a stylish look at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Sofia Coppola

The director arrives at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Brie Larson

The actress sparkles at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay

The director appears at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton's Duke of Hastings smolders at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Rashida Jones

The star arrives at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

The couple makes it a date night at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Rachel Zoe

The designer shines at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Sienna Miller

The actress is all smiles at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Fund for Women's Equality
Alyssa Milano

Stepping out for a cause! The actress and ERA Coalition Board Member attends a Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party honoring Equal Rights Amendment Champions presented by Johnnie Walker.

Vikram Valluri/BFA.com
Anne Hathaways

The actress strikes a pose at a Gucci dinner party held in Jessica Chastain's honor.

Vikram Valluri/BFA.com
Zoe Saldaña & Marco Perego Saldaña

The actress and her husband attend a Gucci dinner party held in Jessica Chastain's honor.

Vikram Valluri/BFA.com
Jessica Chastain

The actress is all smiles at a Gucci dinner party held in her honor.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT
Zendaya

The actress dazzles at the Saint Laurent party.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT
Maggie Gyllenhaal

The actress is all smiles at the Saint Laurent party.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT
Finn Wolfhard

The Stranger Things star strikes a pose at the Saint Laurent party.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT
Andie MacDowell

The actress shows some skin at the Saint Laurent party.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT
Hailey Bieber

The model poses at the Saint Laurent party.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT
Zoë Kravitz

The actress showcases a stylish look at the Saint Laurent party.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT
Dominic Fike

The Euphoria star attends the Saint Laurent party.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Simu Liu, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott & Tiffany Haddish

The group appears together at CAA's bash.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Billy Porter, Evan Ross, Quincy Isaiah & Sterling K. Brown

The group poses for a pic at CAA's bash.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton's Duke of Hastings is all smiles at CAA's bash.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Don Julio
Garcelle Beauvais

The star is a vision in green as she toasts with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at the Women In Film Oscar Nominees Party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Don Julio
Amy Forsyth, Troy Kotsur & Daniel Durant

The star appear at the Women In Film Oscar Nominees Party.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Zoe Saldaña

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is pretty in pink at RCGD Global's Evening of Sustainable Innovation.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for CAA
Zoë Kravitz & Hailey Bieber

The stars pose together at CAA's bash.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT
Maude Apatow

The Euphoria star showcases a chic style at the Saint Laurent party.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith
Tiffany Haddish

The star is all smiles at NET-A-PORTER and designer LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 Pre-Oscars Parties

Trending Stories

1

Pete Davidson Embraces Luxury Streetwear During L.A. Shopping Trip

2

How the Evidence Piled Up in Shayna Hubers' Murder Case

3

These Photos From the 1992 Oscars Red Carpet Are a Blast From the Past

4
Exclusive

What Happened to the Sex in Bridgerton? The Creator Says...

5

All the Details on E!'s 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Latest News

Kristen Stewart Joined by Fiancée Dylan Meyer at Pre-Oscars Party

Oscars 2022: Inside the Six-Figure Swag Bag Nominees Will Receive

See the Casts of West Side Story in 1961 and 2021 Side by Side

2022 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises

Sephora Sale Today Only: Save 50% on Kopari, Stila & More

Exclusive

Travis Scott Performs at Pre-Oscars Party—First Gig Since Astroworld

Get Red Carpet Ready With the New Dove Body Love Shower Collection