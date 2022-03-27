Travis Scott Performs at Star-Studded Pre-Oscars Party—His First Gig Since Astroworld Tragedy

Watch : Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Travis Scott has returned to the stage for the first time since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival.

On Saturday, March 26, the rapper performed a short set at a star-studded pre-Oscars 2022 party held at a private home in Bel-Air, Calif. He took the stage around 12:45 and played two songs—"Highest in the Room" and "goosebumps." Scott was in great spirits and had a huge smile on his face during the performance, which got the crowd going.

Travis last performed music onstage in November at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, where 10 people died from accidental suffocation after being crushed in the crowd. Earlier this month, the rapper announced a $5 million initiative called "Project HEAL" to address "challenges facing today's youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities."

"Over the past few months I've been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family," Travis, who shares two children with Kylie Jenner, wrote on Instagram at the time.