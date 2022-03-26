Taylor Hawkins' Death Under Investigation in Colombia

Colombian authorities have opened an investigation into the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The legendary rock band announced in a statement on Friday, March 25 that the 50-year-old musician had died, without giving a cause. On Saturday, March 26, a source at the Colombian attorney general's office told Reuters that Hawkins' death is being investigated after he passed away in a hotel room in the capital of Bogota.
"We have begun an investigation to establish the cause of death of the musician, but for now we don't have any available information to share," the source said. "As the investigation advances, we will."
Police vehicles, an ambulance and fans gathered outside the hotel Friday, the Associated Press had reported. According to Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, preliminary reports indicated that Hawkins presented with chest pain and hotel staff called emergency services, but when paramedics arrived, the drummer had already passed away. Forensic lab tests to determine the cause of his passing are pending, the report said.
E! News has reached out to the Metropolitan Police of Bogota and has not heard back.
Following Hawkins' death, Foo Fighters, led by frontman Dave Grohl, canceled their scheduled performance at the Estéreo Picnic festival near Bogota. In addition, festival organizers also said the group was cancelling the rest of its South American tour.
Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, as well as their three children, Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.
"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said their statement Friday. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."