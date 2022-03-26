Taylor Hawkins' Death Under Investigation in Colombia

Colombian authorities have opened an investigation into the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The legendary rock band announced in a statement on Friday, March 25 that the 50-year-old musician had died, without giving a cause. He was staying in a hotel in Chapinero, a locality of the Colombian capital of Bogota, before he passed away that day.
On Saturday, March 26, the Colombian Attorney General's Office said in a statement on Twitter that Hawkins' death is being investigated. Columbia's District Secretary of Health said in its own statement that paramedics responded to a call about Hawkins suffering chest pain. Upon arrival at the hotel, they attempted to resuscitate the musician but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The results of forensic lab tests to determine the cause of Hawkins' death are pending, Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported, citing a preliminary police report.
The District Secretary of Health also said the office "mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work," and "sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers."
Following Hawkins' death, Foo Fighters, led by frontman Dave Grohl, canceled their scheduled performance at the Estéreo Picnic festival near Bogota. In addition, festival organizers also said the group was cancelling the rest of its South American tour.
Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, as well as their three children, Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.
"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said their statement Friday. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."