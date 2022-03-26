Taylor Hawkins' Death Under Investigation in Colombia

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Colombian authorities have opened an investigation into the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The legendary rock band announced in a statement on Friday, March 25 that the 50-year-old musician had died, without giving a cause. He was staying in a hotel in Chapinero, a locality of the Colombian capital of Bogota, before he passed away that day.

On Saturday, March 26, the Colombian Attorney General's Office said in a statement on Twitter that Hawkins' death is being investigated. Columbia's District Secretary of Health said in its own statement that paramedics responded to a call about Hawkins suffering chest pain. Upon arrival at the hotel, they attempted to resuscitate the musician but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The results of forensic lab tests to determine the cause of Hawkins' death are pending, Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported, citing a preliminary police report.