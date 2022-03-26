Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Is Married: Go Inside Her Beach Wedding to Josh Roberts

The ceremony itself was officiated by an "amazing" local celebrant named Caroline, Hannah said. "She's just been fantastic. She's so warm and kind but she also really understands our humor." That, and the need to avoid a "stiff" ceremony," she added. "I think even in the speech that she gives before she marries us, that the words 'margarita' and 'tequila' come up like twice."

Caroline also told Hannah and Josh's guests their "love story," which the Bravo alum said began in a Sydney bar after she wrapped filming on season four of Below Deck Med. "We had a glass of wine and then we went for dinner the next night," Hannah recalled, "and then we caught up for drinks after the races the night after that. And then we just spent, like, seven days seeing each other for something each day."

Once they finally made the decision to spend an evening apart, Hannah said they still wound up watching the same TV show and texting about it the whole night. Josh wasn't yet aware that she was a TV star herself, but when she did get around to telling him, the whole thing was no big deal. As Josh told E! News, "I think she's pretty much who she is on the show, but it is obviously a show."

Keep scrolling to get an inside look at Hannah and Josh's big day.