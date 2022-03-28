The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Shares Amazon Fitness Essentials: Activewear, Sneakers & More

We included these products chosen by JoJo Fletcher because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. JoJo is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A lot of us want to be on top of a fitness routine. Nevertheless, that's often easier said than done, especially since activewear, sneakers, and workout equipment can be so expensive. However, if you're a smart shopper, you can get high-quality fitness essentials at an affordable price point from Amazon. If you don't have the time to research the best things to buy and read through customer reviews, just turn to JoJo Fletcher for help. The Bachelorette alum recently went live on Amazon to share some of her go-to products.
Keep on scrolling to some rose-worthy sports bras, leggings, shorts, matching sets, sneakers, water bottles, and more that JoJo recommended to Amazon shoppers.
TL;DR: here are the most popular items from JoJo's picks.
1. Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer- 145.300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Fitindex Bluetooth Body Fat Scale- 53,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat & Foam Roller- 36,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Renoj Exercise Workout Bands- 23,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Lume Natural Deodorant- 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Cetaphil Face and Body Wipes- 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Clif Bars Variety Pack- 15,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. Trideer Extra Thick Yoga Ball- 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
9. Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike- 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
10. Nike Performance Cushion Crew Socks- 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
11. The Gym People Women's Longline Sports Bra- 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
FP Movement by Free People Women's Cropped Run Tank
"I got a lot of questions in my DMs asking about this top. This is A Free People cropped tank. I'm obsessed with these. I love them. You can get them on Amazon. They're so comfortable. They're very stretchy. They have a lot of great colors. I love this top so so much. I feel like I have this in every color."
Amazon has this cropped tank in three colors.
The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra
"This is one of my favorite tops from Amazon. This gives some pretty good support. It has a built-in bra with removable pads. It's cute to work out in and it's also super super comfortable."
This top comes in 15 colors and it has 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Renoj Exercise Workout Bands
"These are resistance bands. I've gotta say, although they look small, they are mighty and they give you a killer workout. I love these for so many reasons. They come in three different strengths. There's a light, medium, and heavy. These are also great if you travel a lot and you want to keep working out while you travel, these are tiny to fit in your bag. There are so many different things you can do with these. They come with a pamphlet that has suggested workouts on how you can use the bands," JoJo said.
Jordan chimed in, "These are great because they're not that rubber fabric and they actually stay in place." Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss recommended these resistance bands too. They are available in three color combinations and they have 23,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
"I have this Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, which I got because I follow this fitness girl who's always doing workouts with this on. This gives you some sort of heat compression when you work out, so you really sweat. Sweating is good when you work out. It's super comfortable and you can tighten it to fit your size. These come in different sizes."
This waist trimmer has 145.300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy.
Free People Women's FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants
"I have these Free People joggers in a couple different colors. These are a really cool lounge-y sweatpant. They're more tailored with a slim fit. These are great to run errands, travel, and work out. I really like these." These are available in eight colors.
FP Movement by Free People womens Good Karma Legging
"I love Free People. I love that I can get them on Amazon. I have these black. They are so comfortable and great to work out in. I have worked out in these many times and they're great. They're super comfortable. Sometimes workout pants that are good for working out feel too constricting, but these are very comfortable."
Lavento Women's Racerback Sports Bra
"I get so many of my sports bras from Amazon. These I have in almost every color. It has the removable cups. This is made from a sweat-wicking material. I absolutely love these. I have this in almost every color. These are great."
This sports bra comes in 25 colors and it has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dadab Workout Set- Two Pieces
"A good set is hard to find, but I got you guys. This red might be one of the best reds that I have seen. I love this two-piece set. Biker shorts are tough, you guys. It's hard for me to find some that are not too short that give me good coverage and don't ride up when I'm working out. These are so great. They come with a matching workout top. These have removable cups. I feel very secure in this set. I will do HIIT workouts in this. I will run in this. It is just amazing. I love this so much."
JoJo adores the red, but you can also get this in 9 other colors.
Haodian Women’s Yoga Outfits- 2 Pieces
"This is another favorite set. Here is a legging in a brown color, which I think is so gorgeous. This comes with a matching sports bra. The leggings have ribbing right at the top. I think these are so flattering and so great to work out in. Another favorite."
You can get this set in eight additional colors.
Ribbed Workout Sets for Women- 2 Pieces
"I feel like this is a great find because I don't think I found another set that is white and not see-through. That's a big win for me. I gotta say, it's not see-through at all. The fabric has this nice ribbing in it. This is a win, a big big win. The shorts are the perfect length for me and don't ride up."
This set comes in 16 colors.
Sorel Women's Kinetic Impact Strap Shoes
"These are great slip-on sneakers. These are Sorel, which I have become a huge fan of. I love this color. They're so comfortable and so easy to toss on. They're just great for working out, every day, and travel. These are amazing and true to size. They come in a bunch of colors."
Sorel Women's Kinetic Impact Lace Shoes
"This are my Sore lace-up sneakers. The bottoms are also really cute as well. The Sorels come in a ton of different colors. Love those."
Trideer Extra Thick Yoga Ball
"These are great for crunches. I couldn't believe that this worked my hamstrings as crazy as it did. It looks so easy, but let me tell you my hamstrings are burning so much from being so sore. Killer workout. Try it and let me know. I love this ball. It comes with a little pump to inflate and deflate. You can deflate this before you travel to take this ball with you. You can target so many areas with this. This is also good for planks."
This ball comes in five colors and five sizes. It has 15.000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike
"This is a great way to get cardio in. I am not a runner at all. I love getting on a spin bike. I feel like I can get on there and have such a good cardio workout."
This bike has 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
S'well Triple-Layered Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
"This is a stainless steel water bottle. These are amazing. If you don't have one, you are missing out. It keeps your water icy cold and it's a pretty big one. I have noticed that when I'm not drinking enough water, I tend to get cramps pretty badly. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate."
This water bottle comes in three sizes and many colors. It has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Klorane Dry Shampoo Powder with Oat Milk, Non-Aerosol Formula, Eco-friendly Loose Powder, Paraben & Sulfate-Free
"A dry shampoo is always necessary. I feel like I get a lot of oil production. My scalp does sweat often. This is Klorane. I wanted to include this one because it's not an aerosol and aerosol can be hard to travel with. This is a powder that you can work in where you want it. It refreshes the scalp. This is always a great thing to throw in your gym bag."
This dry shampoo has also been recommended by The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.
Lume Natural Deodorant
"I have a natural deodorant for you guys. I have been using this one and I am liking it out so far. It has 72-hour odor control and a coconut scent. It's aluminum-free. The scent is very nice. I do like that about it."
This deodorant comes in seven scents and it has 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo
"A big part of this fitness journey is implementing smoothies into my diet. Having a blender is so so important. This is a great one for you to have. This is very big, which I love. I love that it has attachments for smaller serving sizes to blend up." This blender has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clif Bars Variety Pack- 16 Bars
"These bars are a household favorite over here. These are good. I love the blueberry and the white chocolate macadamia nut. These are just great. We love to have them in our house, in a workout bag, or just great to have with you throughout the day. This box has a bunch of different flavors."
These bars have 15,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Esnesemoh Skipping Rope
"This is very cool. I love this. You can use this working out indoors or outdoors. This has weighted balls on the ends, which is great for an indoor workout. Jump roping is such a good workout. The cardio that you get is great. You can get a full body workout with a jump rope."
Nike Performance Cushion Crew Socks with Band (6 Pairs)
"These are some taller socks. This is in style now. I love these. These are great." These also come in black and they have 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fitindex Bluetooth Body Fat Scale
"I have this Bluetooth scale. If you want to track your progress, this is great. It has all these different measures including BMI. This is a great scale."
This scale has 53,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yoga Mat Holder Wall Mount
"This is a yoga mat holder wall mount. This is great to have if you want to stay organized, especially if you're in a small space. This is a great way to store your mats."
Sportsnew Sports Gym Bag with Wet Pocket & Shoes Compartment,
"You always need a good gym bag. It's hard to find, but it's a great one. I like to keep my necessities in here like my deodorant and face wipes. If I already have my gym bag packed and ready, I don't have an excuse not to go. This one has great compartments."
This bag comes in seven colors and it has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat & Foam Roller
"You gotta have a yoga mat, not even just for yoga. These are great support for floor workouts. I just like to have support. This is so good, even if you're not doing yoga. This foam roller is so good to roll out those muscles. I promise you it will be better in the long run."
This set comes in 7 colors and it has 36,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Xacioa 18oz Water Bottle With Straw & Motivational Time Marker, Leakproof BPA Free With Straw Brush & Cup Brush)
"It helps me so much to drink water when it has a straw. It has these motivational little markers on the back, so this is a great way to hold yourself accountable." These come in 10 colors.
Cetaphil Face and Body Wipes- 100 Wipes
"I always like to have Cetaphil face wipes in my gym bag. These are very gentle on the skin, I feel like most dermatologists recommend this. I use this after a workout and before workouts. I've noticed a huge difference in my skin. I like to clean my skin after a workout so my pores aren't clogged. And never go to bed with your makeup on. That is a crime."
These wipes have 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
