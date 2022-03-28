The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Shares Amazon Fitness Essentials: Activewear, Sneakers & More

We included these products chosen by JoJo Fletcher because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. JoJo is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A lot of us want to be on top of a fitness routine. Nevertheless, that's often easier said than done, especially since activewear, sneakers, and workout equipment can be so expensive. However, if you're a smart shopper, you can get high-quality fitness essentials at an affordable price point from Amazon. If you don't have the time to research the best things to buy and read through customer reviews, just turn to JoJo Fletcher for help. The Bachelorette alum recently went live on Amazon to share some of her go-to products.

Keep on scrolling to some rose-worthy sports bras, leggings, shorts, matching sets, sneakers, water bottles, and more that JoJo recommended to Amazon shoppers.