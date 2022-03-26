Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The world has lost a rock legend.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at age 50, the band shared. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," read a note posted on their Instagram March 25. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The legendary band—including Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee—is currently on tour in South America. However, as Festival Estero Picnic shared March 25, "it is with a broken heart that we are here to tell you some very sad news, due to a very serious medical situation, Foo Fighters will not be able to perform tonight and have canceled the rest of their South American tour." The band is scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammys April 3, however any changes have not yet be announced.