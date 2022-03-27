Tovala 74% Off Sale: The Oven On Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things List Is Now $79

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If Oprah Winfrey recommends a product, I automatically want to try it out. That's why I look forward to Oprah's annual Favorite Things List. The most recent edition included the Tovala Smart oven. The media mogul shared, "Gayle [King] swears this kept her fed through isolation. You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it. Giftees can also sign up for a Tovala meal plan to receive scannable meals."

Normally, this oven costs $299, but you can get it for just $79 when you use the promo code MARCH79 at checkout with the agreement that you will purchase 6 weeks of of Tovala meals over the next 6 months. You can use this oven in five cooking modes: Steam, Bake, Broil, Toast, and Reheat. That scan-to-cook feature that Oprah mentioned works on 850+ groceries. Just scan and let dinner cook itself. You won't have to adjust any settings. All you have to do is wait for your food, and eat, of course.

You can make your own recipes or go with one of Tovala's recipes or the company's healthy meals. There are so many options with this oven. Just choose what's easiest for your lifestyle.