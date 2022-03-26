Josh Flagg Confirms He Has a Boyfriend 2 Weeks After Announcing Bobby Boyd Divorce

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Josh Flagg is off the market once again.

Two weeks after announcing his divorce from Bobby Boyd, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star confirmed to E! News that he is in a new relationship and has been separated from Bobby for some time.

Although Josh first crossed paths with his boyfriend—who is also in the real estate business—five years ago, he said that they "did not start seeing each other until after my marriage was over."

"It came a couple of weeks after Bobby and I split," Josh shared, without naming his boyfriend. "We went on a date and things went from there. We found that we really got along well and liked each other a lot."

The budding romance came shortly after Josh had moved out from the home he shared with Bobby. According to the real estate mogul, he "was open to whatever new adventure came along" when things turned romantic with his new flame.

"I was open to the next chapter of my life," he said. "We saw each other out. I dated nobody else after my split."