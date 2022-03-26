Pete Davidson Embraces Luxury Streetwear Style During Shopping Trip in Los Angeles

Pete Davidson was spotted elevating his style by shopping for streetwear at Gentry Garb during his latest visit to Los Angeles.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 26, 2022 12:38 AMTags
FashionCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Pete Davidson's Mom RESPONDS to Kim Kardashian Post?!

Pete Davidson is keeping up with the Kardashians and the latest fashion trends.

In an Instagram photo shared on March 24, Pete posed at Gentry Garb's Los Angeles store after doing a bit of shopping. In the picture, the Saturday Night Live star flashed a peace sign while rocking a flannel, a graphic tee, blue shorts and Nike sneakers next to a shopping bag.

The men's clothing store—which specializes in luxury streetwear—has also been visited by rappers PnB Rock, Soulja Boy and more stars, according to its Instagram.

It sounds like Pete picked up some streetwear items and relationship advice during his visit. Gentry Garb's account captioned the moment, "Big shout out to Pete Davidson for coming thru to #shop we told bruh don't worry about Ye! #deeperthanclothing," referring to his recent online exchanges with girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West.

The move to elevate his wardrobe might be a page taken out of Kim's stylebook, as the style icon has been rocking fashion-forward looks by Balenciaga as of late.

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Kim—who shared her first photos with Pete on Instagram earlier this month—recently got candid about going public with their romance during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I guess it's not official until you post," she said on March 16. "I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my god, we're so cute!' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate, don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse.'"

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

2

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

3

Pete Davidson Embraces Luxury Streetwear During L.A. Shopping Trip

Reflecting on her newfound relationship, Kim said she has found happiness.

"I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s, f--k it...just go for it, find your happiness,'" the KKW Beauty founder shared. "And I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever."

While she's found her happiness, it seems Pete has found some fashion inspo, as her SKIMS style sensibilities just might be rubbing off on him.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

2

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

3

Pete Davidson Embraces Luxury Streetwear During L.A. Shopping Trip

4

Inventing Anna’s Anna Sorokin Isn’t Being Deported—For Now

5

The Bachelorette: Meet Rachel and Gabby’s Potential Contestants

Latest News

Josh Flagg Confirms He Has a New Boyfriend After Bobby Boyd Split

15 Swoon-Worthy Gifts for the Jane Austen Fan in Your Life

Pete Davidson Embraces Luxury Streetwear During L.A. Shopping Trip

Oscars 2022: Inside the Six-Figure Swag Bag Nominees Will Receive

Olivia Rodrigo Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back the Mini Dress

Inventing Anna’s Anna Sorokin Isn’t Being Deported—For Now

Why Randall Emmett Says "Life Is Good" After Lala Kent Split