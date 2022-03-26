Oscars 2022: Inside the Six-Figure Swag Bag Nominees Will Receive

We all know that Oscar nominees get treated to incredible swag bags every year which are always filled with amazing things from luxurious trips to delectable snacks, to all kinds of must-have beauty and skincare. If you've ever wondered what's actually included in these amazing gift bags, you're in luck! We've got all the info on the over 50 gift items that Oscar nominees like Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, J.K. Simmons, Jesse Plemons, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst, Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg will be receiving this year.

Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company, Distinctive Assets, created the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags for 2022. This year, they put together a swag bag that's sure to be a hit with recipients. After all, the gifts include plots of land in Scotland (and a title of Lord or Lady of Glencoe) from Highland Titles, the world's first ever flavor wrapped popcorn kernels from Opopop which are sure to be delicious, and a deluxe skincare gift set from Byroe.

In addition to these stellar gifts, nominees will also receive vouchers for cosmetic procedures, personal training sessions, life coaching and so much more. Clearly, everyone's going to go home a winner this Sunday night.

If you want to see what kind of gifts nominees will get this year, check out the 50-plus gift list below.